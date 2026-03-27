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Cleanova Boosts Seawater Injection Capacity on Gulf of Mexico Platform

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Illustration © currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock
Illustration © currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Cleanova has helped an oil and gas operator in the Gulf of Mexico increase seawater injection capacity by nearly 50% through an upgrade of its filtration system, without disrupting offshore operations.

The operator uses seawater injection to maintain reservoir pressure and support oil recovery, but rising production requirements required higher injection rates beyond the platform’s original design capacity.

Cleanova said it assessed the existing filtration system, which had been in operation since 2008, to identify ways to increase performance without replacing equipment or interrupting production.

Instead of installing a new system, the company upgraded filtration elements to its CleanMax high-flow cartridge filters, enabling higher flow rates and improved handling of biofouling and suspended solids.

The upgrade allowed the operator to increase injection capacity, improve dirt-holding capability and maintain continuous operations without major modifications to the platform’s filtration housing, Cleanova claims.

Cleanova pointed out the solution minimized installation complexity while delivering the additional capacity needed to meet higher injection targets.

“This project shows that increasing seawater injection capacity offshore doesn’t always require a new filtration system.

“Upgrading the filtration elements can often deliver the additional capacity needed while avoiding major modifications to the platform,” said Jason Wettstaedt, senior VP of sales, Americas and global marketing at Cleanova.

Technology Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas

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