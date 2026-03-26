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Arabian Drilling Flags Temporary Offshore Rig Suspensions in Persian Gulf

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(Credit: Arabian Drilling)
(Credit: Arabian Drilling)

Saudi Arabia’s drilling contractor Arabian Drilling has informed that some of its offshore rigs in the Persian Gulf have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure amid ongoing regional tensions, while its land operations remain unaffected.

The company said it received notifications for the suspension of certain offshore rigs in coordination with clients and stakeholders, in line with its safety and operational protocols prioritizing personnel and asset protection.

According to the company, its land fleet of 39 rigs continues to operate at full capacity without interruption, underpinning the resilience of its business model.

Arabian Drilling said management believes the offshore suspensions are temporary based on ongoing discussions with clients and recent developments, and that it is prepared to resume operations once conditions improve.

It expects minimal financial impact in the first quarter of 2026, with recovery anticipated as operations restart.

“Safety remains our absolute priority. The temporary suspensions reflect a disciplined and precautionary approach taken in close coordination with our client, with the wellbeing of our people and the integrity of our assets at the forefront. Our land fleet serves as the foundation of our operations. With 39 land rigs operating without interruption, we consistently illustrate the resilience of our business model,” said Fahad Albani, Chief Executive Officer of Arabian Drilling.

Arabian Drilling noted it continues to monitor the situation closely and remains operationally ready to restart offshore activity when conditions normalize.

Middle East Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Rigs Oil and Gas War

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