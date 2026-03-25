Windcat Amsterdam Debuts as First Elevation CSOV in Europe

Shipbuilder Damen and Windcat, part of maritime group CMB.TECH, have launched the Windcat Amsterdam, marking the arrival of the first Elevation series commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) in European waters.

The vessel was developed jointly by the two companies and constructed at Damen’s Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam. It is designed to support construction, commissioning and maintenance activities across offshore energy projects.

Windcat Amsterdam can accommodate up to 120 personnel and will serve as a floating base for offshore operations, providing transport and safe access to installations.

The vessel is equipped with a hybrid battery-electric propulsion system and integrated energy network designed to reduce carbon emissions by around 30%. It also features four 360-degree rotating thrusters to enhance maneuverability and operational efficiency.

Future upgrades will include integration of a hydrogen-based auxiliary power system, supporting compliance with emerging regulations on low-emission vessel operations.

Designed for offshore deployment of up to 30 days, the vessel includes a motion-compensated gangway and a 10-tonne 3D motion-compensated crane, enabling safe personnel transfers and lifting operations in challenging sea conditions.

The vessel also includes onboard accommodation and facilities such as single and double cabins, catering services, gym and recreation areas, aimed at supporting offshore personnel during extended deployments.

“Introducing our first CSOV to Europe is a proud moment for Windcat and for all partners involved. Windcat Amsterdam sets a new standard in our fleet and in the industry and underscores our commitment to supporting Europe’s energy transition with reliable and future-proof vessels,” said Willem van der Wel, Managing Director at Windcat.

“The arrival of Windcat Amsterdam in Europe is a special moment for both Damen and Windcat. I’d like to use this occasion to offer my sincere gratitude to all involved in the project – from our customer to our suppliers, as well as all my colleagues who have contributed so much to the success of the CSOV series. In the coming years, these vessels will play an important role in supporting the offshore energy industry as it focuses on achieving increasing levels of efficiency,” added Joost van der Weiden, Damen Sales Director.