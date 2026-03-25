Vestas Plans $290M Nacelle Factory in Scotland

Vestas has announced plans to build a nacelle and hub assembly factory in Scotland to support growing offshore wind demand in the U.K. and Europe.

The proposed facility, with an investment exceeding $290 million, would manufacture nacelles and hubs for the company’s V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbine and could create up to 500 direct jobs, alongside additional roles across the supply chain.

The project remains subject to a final investment decision, which depends on securing sufficient U.K.-based orders in upcoming offshore wind auctions. If approved, production could begin by 2029 or 2030.

The announcement follows strong offshore wind auction results earlier this year and comes amid ongoing discussions between Vestas, the U.K. and Scottish governments on co-investment and development of the facility.

“The U.K. government has made a big statement with AR7, showcasing how wind energy creates a positive impact on energy security, sustainability, and affordability for end consumers. We welcome the UK and Scottish governments’ dedication to fostering a competitive offshore wind market and look forward to working together to progress our co-investment plans.

“Establishing a nacelle and hub assembly factory in Scotland would create hundreds of local jobs and support further jobs across the wider supply chain, delivering long-lasting economic benefits to the region,” said Henrik Andersen, CEO Vestas.

The planned facility would form part of Vestas’s broader strategy to expand its offshore wind manufacturing footprint in Europe and strengthen the U.K. supply chain supporting clean energy deployment.