Arcius Energy to Drill Two Offshore Gas Wells in Egypt

Arcius Energy, a joint venture between BP and ADNOC, is set to begin drilling two offshore gas exploration wells in Egypt’s Mediterranean waters as part of the country’s wider upstream expansion plans.

The campaign will target the Atoll West and Nofret prospects and forms part of Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources plan to drill more than 100 exploratory oil and gas wells in 2026 in cooperation with investment partners.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening exploration and upstream activities in Egypt.

In preparation for the campaign, Valaris’ drillship Valaris DS-12 has departed from the Port of Las Palmas in Spain and is en route to Egypt.

The vessel recently underwent an inspection visit to assess operational readiness, during which the company noted the efficiency of operations, the safety systems in place and the competence of onboard personnel.