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Kent Awarded FEED Contract for Prinos Carbon Storage Project

Published

Source: EnEarth
Source: EnEarth

Kent has been selected by EnEarth, to perform the front end engineering design (FEED) for the Prinos CO₂ Storage Project in Northern Greece.

Kent will develop the FEED design for the new CO₂ handling and storage facility, which will receive, store, transport, and inject CO₂ into the Prinos aquifer underlying the existing reservoir.

The Prinos CO2 Storage Project is the first of its kind that has been awarded an environmental permit and a storage permit in the Mediterranean, and one of the very few in Europe. It has been included in the Union list of Projects of Common Interest (PCIs), and secured funding from the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and the Greek Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

The Prinos facility is being designed to receive and process up to 2.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquid CO₂ by 2029. CO₂ will be shipped from remote emitters via marine carriers to a new marine terminal at the onshore Sigma plant near Kavala, where it will be temporarily stored before being conditioned, pumped and transported through a new subsea pipeline to a standalone CO₂ Injection and Water Production (COIWP) platform within the existing Prinos complex.

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