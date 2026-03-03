Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

Petronas Picks OceanSTAR Elite FPSO for Asian Oil and Gas Project

Published

© Igor Kardasov / Adobe Stock
© Igor Kardasov / Adobe Stock

OceanSTAR Engineering, a subsidiary of OceanSTAR Elite, has entered into a long-term contract with Petronas for the provision of lease, operation and maintenance of a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit supporting the Sepat Integrated Redevelopment Project offshore Terengganu in Malaysia.

The contract comprises a 15-year firm charter period with extension options.

OceanSTAR will undertake the full engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of a new-build FPSO hull and all related topside facilities.

The hull will be the third unit based on the company’s AiP-approved standardized hull design, OSE GH200 – Generic Hull, developed under the Design-One, Built-Many concept.

The FPSO is being developed for the Sepat Field Redevelopment in Block PM313 and will be a spread-moored unit operating in approximately 70 meters of water depth.

It will be capable of processing a minimum of 30,000 barrels of liquid per day and will be equipped with gas injection, gas lift and future water injection systems.

The award represents one of the first new-built FPSO developments contracted by Petronas for deployment offshore Malaysia, according to the company.

OceanSTAR said the project reflects its ability to deliver integrated floating production solutions across the project lifecycle, from design and construction through to long-term leasing, operation and maintenance.

The project is currently in the detailed engineering phase, with critical long-lead equipment being secured.

Industry News Activity FPSO Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Deepsea Bollsta drilling rig (Credit Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor Implements New BOP Rule After Deepsea Bollsta Gas...
(Credit: Arabian Drilling)

Arabian Drilling Reactivates Fleet as GCC Offshore...
© vladsv / Adobe Stock

Qatar LNG Halt Forces Asia to Seek Alternative Supplies
(Credit: Velesto)

Velesto Lands Jack-Up Drilling Deal with Jadestone off...

Sponsored

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Engineering for Extremes: Tronics’ Next-Gen MEMS Sensors

Engineering for Extremes: Tron

Current News

IMCA Launches New Career Support Network

IMCA Launches New Career Suppo

DRIFT Energy, Enapter to Develop Marinized Electrolyzer Technology for Offshore Hydrogen

DRIFT Energy, Enapter to Devel

Sonardyne Launches Intelligent Subsea Monitoring Tool

Sonardyne Launches Intelligent

OEG Adds Fulmar CTV to Growing Offshore Wind Fleet

OEG Adds Fulmar CTV to Growing

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine