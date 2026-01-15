Chevron South N’dola Platform in Angola Delivers First Oil

Chevron’s South N’dola Platform in Angola delivered first oil in December. The milestone comes just over two years after construction on the platform began. The South N’dola Platform is in Block 0, the abundant offshore reservoir in Angola that is responsible for 12% of the country’s daily energy output.

“Underpinned by the prolific Block 0, safely achieving first oil at South N’dola is the latest example of Chevron’s efforts to maximize production from our existing offshore assets in Angola,” said Brent Gros, president of Chevron Offshore Business. Taking advantage of spare capacity in existing infrastructure enabled efficient and cost-effective development of the South N’dola field. The new platform uses a field-to-production-facility tieback. The tieback connects to the nearby Mafumeira facility, where the oil and gas the platform produces are processed and then pumped to the terminal for export. This approach helps eliminate the need for separate oil and gas processing equipment at South N’dola.