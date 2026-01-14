Global Underwater Hub Addresses Results of Offshore Wind Contracts for Difference Allocation Round 7

Responding to the UK Government’s announcement on the results of the Contracts for Difference Allocation Round 7, Neil Gordon, chief executive of Global Underwater Hub (GUH), said:

“The award of a record 8.4GW of offshore wind capacity through AR7 is a positive step for the UK. It will play a critical role in delivering the country’s net-zero and clean energy ambitions, while also supporting supply chains, sustaining jobs and driving wider economic benefit.

“Within this overall outcome, the inclusion of two floating offshore wind projects, Pentland and Erebus are particularly encouraging. These projects offer real momentum for a technology pioneered in the UK and, beyond their contribution to energy security, these 100MW developments are critical to scaling up floating offshore wind while helping to de-risk innovation.

“Crucially, the skills and expertise required to deliver key elements of these floating projects, including dynamic cables, floating substructures, and mooring and anchoring systems, are firmly embedded in the UK. This capability has been built up over decades in the oil and gas sector and clearly demonstrates the transferability of subsea knowledge into the offshore wind market.

“Alongside the positive AR7 news, the UK underwater supply chain now needs confidence that projects will progress as planned. Certainty around delivery timelines is essential to maintaining workforce capability and operational capacity in the UK, a message we consistently hear from GUH members. It is therefore imperative that all AR7 projects receive the support required to come on stream within their expected timescales.”

Global Underwater Hub is the leading trade and industry development body for the UK’s underwater sectors. It represents, promotes and supports a diverse range of member companies operating in the UK’s USD412.63 billion (£9.4billion) underwater industry.