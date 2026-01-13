Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Supertankers Resume Venezuelan Oil Exports After Standstill

Published

© moofushi / Adobe Stock
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

At least two supertankers, not under sanctions, were departing Venezuelan waters on Monday carrying crude, according to monitoring service Tankertrackers.com and shipping records from state-run company PDVSA seen by Reuters.

Venezuela's oil exports had remained at an almost complete standstill since mid-December, when U.S. President Donald Trump announced a blockade of all sanctioned vessels going in and out the OPEC country's waters.

U.S. forces intercepted and seized five Venezuela-linked vessels as a way to pressure the government, and captured President Nicolas Maduro in an audacious raid in early January.

In recent days, Washington has started to draft a $100 billion reconstruction plan for Venezuela's oil industry, beginning with a 50-million-barrel deal to supply Venezuelan crude to the U.S. and other markets.

The Panama-flagged very large crude carriers Kelly and Marbella, controlled by PDVSA as part of its ships under lease, set sail from PDVSA's Amuay anchorage area on Venezuela's western coast. They are carrying about 1.8 million barrels each of Venezuelan Merey heavy crude, the shipping records showed.

Their intended destinations and whether the cargoes were part of the flagship supply deal announced by Trump were not immediately clear.

PDVSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Global traders Vitol and Trafigura last week received U.S. licenses to negotiate and trade Venezuelan oil cargoes as part of the deal, estimated to be worth some $2 billion.


(Reuters - Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Reuters staff; Editing by Arathy Somasekhar and Rosalba O'Brien)

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity South America Venezuela Oil Tankers Oil and Gas United States

Related Offshore News

© vladsv / Adobe Stock

Thailand's Gulf Energy Eyes Long-Term LNG Supply
(Credit: Drydocks World)

Drydocks World to Convert LNG Carrier into FSU for Gabon...
(Credit: Bourbon)

Bourbon Completes Financial Overhaul Under New Ownership
© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

US Refiners Win, China Loses in Trump’s Venezuela Oil Play

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

ABS and AMOG to Advance Offshore Mooring Digital Twin Technology

ABS and AMOG to Advance Offsho

Petrobras Boosts Tupi Field Production

Petrobras Boosts Tupi Field Pr

Equinor Revising Plans for World's Northernmost Oilfield

Equinor Revising Plans for Wor

Venezuela Reopens Wells as Exports Resume

Venezuela Reopens Wells as Exp

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine