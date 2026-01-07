Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker Solutions Secures Five-Year Maintenance Agreements with Equinor

Aker Solutions has been awarded multiple five-year frame agreements for maintenance and modification services with Equinor in Norway.

The contracts include options to extend for two additional periods of three and two years, respectively. The value of the contracts will depend on the volume of maintenance and modification work carried out during the fixed contracting period.

The contracts, excluding options, will be booked as a major order intake in the first quarter of 2026 in the Life Cycle segment. (Aker Solutions defines a major contract as being between NOK 8 billion and NOK 12 billion.)

