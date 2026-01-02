China Received LNG Shipments from Sanctioned Russian Projects

China received 22 shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) last year from two export projects in Russia sanctioned by the United States and European Union, shiptracking data showed.
One shipment was from Portovaya and the rest were from the Arctic LNG 2 project, showed data from Kpler and LSEG.
The U.S. and EU have sanctioned the projects to curb revenue reaching Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
Chinese state-owned China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) each own 10% of the Arctic LNG 2 project.
All of the shipments were delivered to the Beihai LNG Terminal in China's southwestern Guangxi region.
PipeChina - operator of the Beihai LNG Terminal - did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on a national holiday.
Below is a list of tankers that delivered the cargo to Beihai along with arrival dates, derived from Kpler data. [Additional contact information for the owners or managers of the tankers could not be found].
(Reuters)
Tanker name (IMO number)
Arrival date
From Arctic LNG 2:
Arctic Mulan (9864837)
August 28
Voskhod (9953511)
September 6
Zarya (9953535)
September 9
Buran (9953509)
September 12
Iris (9953523)
September 16
Arctic Mulan (9864837)
September 22
Arctic Vostok (9216298)
September 30
La Perouse (9849887)
October 9
Arctic Metagaz (9243148)
October 14
Arctic Mulan (9864837)
October 17
Iris (9953523)
October 23
Arctic Vostok (9216298)
October 27
La Perouse (9849887)
October 30
Arctic Mulan (9864837)
November 11
Voskhod (9953511)
November 20
Arctic Pioneer (9256602)
November 22
Arctic Vostok (9216298)
November 26
Arctic Mulan (9864837)
December 4
Zarya (9953535)
December 11
Iris (9953523)
December 30
Arctic Mulan (9864837)
December 31
From Portovaya LNG:
Valera (9630004)
December 8