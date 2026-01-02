China Received LNG Shipments from Sanctioned Russian Projects

China received 22 shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) last year from two export projects in Russia sanctioned by the United States and European Union, shiptracking data showed.

One shipment was from Portovaya and the rest were from the Arctic LNG 2 project, showed data from Kpler and LSEG.

The U.S. and EU have sanctioned the projects to curb revenue reaching Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese state-owned China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) each own 10% of the Arctic LNG 2 project.

All of the shipments were delivered to the Beihai LNG Terminal in China's southwestern Guangxi region.

PipeChina - operator of the Beihai LNG Terminal - did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on a national holiday.

Below is a list of tankers that delivered the cargo to Beihai along with arrival dates, derived from Kpler data. [Additional contact information for the owners or managers of the tankers could not be found].

(Reuters)