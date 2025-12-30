Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aramco Taps Saipem for Offshore Work in $600M Deal

Published

(Credit: Saudi Aramco)
(Credit: Saudi Aramco)

Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia, known as Contract Release Purchase Orders (CRPO), under its existing Long-Term Agreement with Aramco.

The first contract (CRPO 162), with a duration of 32 months, encompasses the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of approximately 34 km of pipeline, with diameters of 20” and 30", and related works on topside structures at the Berri and Abu Safah oil fields.

The second contract (CRPO 165), lasting 12 months, includes subsea interventions at Marjan field and the EPC of 300 m of onshore pipeline and associated tie-ins.

For the offshore operations Saipem will employ its construction vessels that are currently deployed in the region.

The fabrication activities related to the projects will be executed at Saipem’s Saudi fabrication yard, Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators Co. Ltd., in Dammam, aiming to increase and develop the capabilities of local industry.

The award of these new contracts strengthens Saipem’s presence in Saudi Arabia and further consolidates its relationship with Aramco.

