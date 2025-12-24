Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
GMS Scoops Middle Eastern Jack-Up Vessel Deal

Published

Illustration (Credit: Gulf Marine Services)
Illustration (Credit: Gulf Marine Services)

Gulf Marine Services (GMS), a provider of jack-up support vessels to the offshore energy industry, has signed a contract for one its large-class vessels in the Middle East.

The contract spans a total of two years including options, GMS said, without revealing any additional details.

The contract award follows the one GMS secured for two of its large-class vessels in Europe, spanning a total of 1624 days

“We are extremely happy to have secured this contract, which once again highlights the strong demand for our vessels and services. The additional contracts we announced recently add up to 2,354 days and we look forward to further strengthening our backlog,” said Mansour Al Alami, GMS Executive Chairman.

