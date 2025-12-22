Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Viridien Completes Reimaging of BM-S-2 Multi-Client Survey in Santos Basin

Least-squares Kirchhoff PSDM (LS-KPSDM) full stack seismic image overlaid with the 12Hz TL-FWI velocity model. In this example, the high-resolution LS-KPSDM image and geologically-conformal FWI model together clearly show flat spots (indicated by arrows) – DHI-supported leads highlighting potential hydrocarbon reservoirs (image courtesy of Viridien Earth Data).
Least-squares Kirchhoff PSDM (LS-KPSDM) full stack seismic image overlaid with the 12Hz TL-FWI velocity model. In this example, the high-resolution LS-KPSDM image and geologically-conformal FWI model together clearly show flat spots (indicated by arrows) – DHI-supported leads highlighting potential hydrocarbon reservoirs (image courtesy of Viridien Earth Data).

Viridien has successfully completed the BM-S-2 seismic reimaging project in the southern Santos Basin, delivering a modern, high-fidelity 3D dataset across 8,468 sq km to support growing exploration activity in one of the most strategic, emerging offshore regions of Brazil.

The project upgrades a large legacy survey with the latest advanced imaging technologies, including time-lag full waveform inversion (TL-FWI), to provide clearer definition of post-salt stratigraphy, improved visibility of potential direct hydrocarbon indicators (DHIs), and new insights into underexplored pre-salt plays. The reimaged BM-S-2 survey seamlessly integrates with Viridien’s broader Constellation Extension survey, creating unified regional coverage that supports both play-scale screening and detailed prospect assessment across South Santos.

“The BM-S-2 reimaging project represents a timely investment by Viridien in a rapidly evolving exploration corridor,” said Dechun Lin, Head of Earth Data, Viridien. “By transforming a large vintage dataset with our state-of-the-art imaging technologies, we are providing the industry with the clarity needed to evaluate new opportunities with confidence and to de-risk early-stage exploration and licensing decisions.”

