Aker Solutions Awarded Eldfisk Contract Extension

Aker Solutions has signed a six-year contract extension with ConocoPhillips Skandinavia for brownfield maintenance and modification (M&M) services on the Eldfisk and Ekofisk fields offshore Norway.

The new contract period starts in January 2027, and the agreement includes an option to extend the contract for up to two additional three-year periods.

Together, the Eldfisk and Ekofisk installations represent one of the most significant maintenance and modification portfolios offshore Norway for Aker Solutions.

“The global offshore industry needs standardized and efficient solutions, executed with speed and precision. Our aim is to reduce costs without compromising safety,” said Paal Eikeseth, Executive Vice President and head of Aker Solutions' Life Cycle Business.

The work will be managed from Aker Solutions' office in Stavanger, Norway, while fabrication will be carried out at the company's yard in Egersund. The agreement will also provide work for offshore employees.

The value of the contract will depend on the volume of maintenance and modification work carried out over the next six years, and Aker Solutions classifies the contract as substantial (between NOK 2.5 billion and NOK 4 billion ($400 million)).



