Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker Solutions Awarded Eldfisk Contract Extension

Published

Source: Aker Solutions
Source: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions has signed a six-year contract extension with ConocoPhillips Skandinavia for brownfield maintenance and modification (M&M) services on the Eldfisk and Ekofisk fields offshore Norway.

The new contract period starts in January 2027, and the agreement includes an option to extend the contract for up to two additional three-year periods.

Together, the Eldfisk and Ekofisk installations represent one of the most significant maintenance and modification portfolios offshore Norway for Aker Solutions.

“The global offshore industry needs standardized and efficient solutions, executed with speed and precision. Our aim is to reduce costs without compromising safety,” said Paal Eikeseth, Executive Vice President and head of Aker Solutions' Life Cycle Business.

The work will be managed from Aker Solutions' office in Stavanger, Norway, while fabrication will be carried out at the company's yard in Egersund. The agreement will also provide work for offshore employees. 

The value of the contract will depend on the volume of maintenance and modification work carried out over the next six years, and Aker Solutions classifies the contract as substantial (between NOK 2.5 billion and NOK 4 billion ($400 million)).

Offshore Industry News Oil and Gas Norway

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Ithaca Energy)

Subsea7 Hooks Decom Work with Ithaca Energy off UK
Rigging of a pipe spool during riser replacement work on Snorre B in 2024 (Credit: Axess Technologies)

Equinor Books Axess for Riser Replacement Job in North Sea
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

OEUK Warns of Major Job Losses Without Urgent Windfall Tax...
© Photocreo Bednarek / Adobe Stock

Australia Opens Consultation on Decommissioning Planning...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

DNV Boosts Offshore Wind and Renewables Team

DNV Boosts Offshore Wind and R

Europe’s Drilling Revival Tests US Energy Pledges and Import Boom

Europe’s Drilling Revival Test

TotalEnergies Inks Farm-Out Deal with Chevron for Two Blocks Offshore Nigeria

TotalEnergies Inks Farm-Out De

Subsea7 Hooks Decom Work with Ithaca Energy off UK

Subsea7 Hooks Decom Work with

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine