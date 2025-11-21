Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ExxonMobil Ends Force Majeure, Targets First LNG From Mozambique in 2030

Published

(Credit: TotalEnergies)
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

Exxon Mobil said on Thursday it has lifted force majeure on a large liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique called Rovuma LNG.

The company paused work after French oil major TotalEnergies also declared force majeure on its separate LNG project in 2021 due to security concerns in the southern African country. Exxon and TotalEnergies' projects share some facilities.

An Exxon spokesperson said the company is working with its partners and the government of Mozambique to ensure the safety of employees and facilities. The U.S. oil firm continues to expect to make a final investment decision on the project in 2026, with first LNG targeted for 2030.

Bloomberg first reported the lifting of force majeure.


(Reuters - Reporting by Sheila Dang in Houston; Editing by Franklin Paul)

