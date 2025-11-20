Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Denmark Launches 2.8 GW Wind Power Tenders

Published

© Adobe Stock/chungking
Denmark said on Thursday it had launched tenders to build three offshore wind power plants with a capacity of at least 2.8 gigawatt (GW) in which it will offer subsidies to developers of up to 55.2 billion Danish crowns ($8.51 billion).

Denmark in January this year paused all ongoing offshore wind tenders to adjust its model after failing to attract any bids for a North Sea round in 2024 in which it offered no subsidies.

"We have listened carefully to the market and adjusted the tenders so that they take into account the uncertainties that the industry itself has pointed out," climate and energy minister Lars Aagaard said in a statement on Thursday.

The three tenders cover two areas in the Danish North Sea and one in the waters separating Denmark from Sweden.

($1 = 6.4835 Danish crowns)

(Reuters)

