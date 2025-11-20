Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Blackford Dolphin Semi-Sub to Keep Drilling Offshore India

Published

Oil India has exercised its option to extend the drilling contract with Dolphin Drilling for the semi-submersible rig Blackford Dolphin.

Further to the initial three-well firm campaign over an estimated 14-month duration, agreed in March 2024, the rig will now continue operations for an additional 120 days through to May 10, 2026.

The extension will enable the completion of complete drilling, testing, and abandonment work at locations East of India. The extended term of the scope of work is based on the same rate and terms as the existing contract.  

“Dolphin Drilling is pleased to continue its partnership with Oil India Limited and remains committed to delivering safe, efficient and sustainable operations,” the company said in a statement.

The Blackford Dolphin, built in 1974 and upgraded in 2008, has a maximum operating water depth of 6,000 feet (1,829 meters) and a drilling depth of up to 30,000 feet (9,144 meters).

Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas Shallow Water Deepwater Flow Assurance

