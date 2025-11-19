BOEM Proposes Second Gulf of America Lease Sale

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced a Proposed Notice of Sale for the second offshore oil and gas lease sale under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The proposed lease sale, known as Big Beautiful Gulf, or BBG2, is scheduled to take place on March 11, 2026.

This sale is the second of thirty Gulf of America oil and gas lease sales required by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. By committing to a predictable sale schedule, the Department is delivering on President Trump’s promise to expand American energy production and strengthen U.S. energy dominance.

Lease Sale BBG2 proposes to offer approximately 15,000 unleased blocks covering about 80 million acres on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf in the Gulf of America. The blocks, located 3 to 231 miles offshore, span water depths from 9 feet to more than 11,100 feet.

The Gulf of America Outer Continental Shelf spans approximately 160 million acres and is estimated to contain 29.59 billion barrels of undiscovered, technically recoverable oil and 54.84 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Certain areas will be excluded from the sale, including blocks subject to the September 8, 2020, presidential withdrawal; blocks adjacent to or beyond the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone in the Eastern Gap; and blocks within the boundaries of the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary.

Outer Continental Shelf oil and gas activities generate billions of dollars from lease sales, rental fees and royalties. The funds are distributed to the U.S. Treasury, as well as states through several different revenue sharing programs that fund coastal restoration and hurricane protection projects. The largest portion goes to the General Fund of the U.S. Treasury, which benefits all U.S. citizens through funding of daily operations of the federal government. Offshore development fuels state and federal revenues, helping fund infrastructure, education and public services.

Energy independence is a cornerstone of U.S. economic strength, national security and global stability, boosting American energy dominance and reducing reliance on unstable foreign producers. By continuing to expand offshore capabilities, the United States ensures affordable energy for consumers, strengthens domestic industry and reinforces its role as an energy superpower.

The Proposed Notice of Sale will be published in the Federal Register on Nov. 20, 2025, initiating a 60-day comment period for affected state governors and local governments. Following the review of governor input, BOEM will publish a final notice of sale in the Federal Register at least 30 days prior to the scheduled lease sale date on March 11, 2026. More information, including the PNOS package and a detailed map of the proposed lease sale area, is available on BOEM’s website.