Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

COWI Supports Landsvirkjun in Delivering Iceland’s First Large-Scale Wind Farm

Published

© COWI
© COWI

COWI’s supervision and advisory role in the Vaðölduver project marks the first integration of wind energy into Iceland’s electricity generation portfolio. The 120 MWwind farm, led by Landsvirkjun, is the country’s first commercial-scale wind development. 

The project represents a significant step forward for Iceland’s renewable energy sector, introducing wind power as a new and complementary source alongside the nation’s well-established hydropower and geothermal systems.

The Vaðölduver wind farm, located near Sultartangi Hydropower Station in South Iceland, will have an installed capacity of 120 MW and is projected to begin operations in 2026–2027. Once operational, it will supply clean electricity to households and industry, contributing to increasing national energy needs while supporting Iceland’s climate goals and long-term sustainability plans.

COWI has been involved in the project from its earliest stages and prepared the original Environmental Impact Assessment in 2016 and now provides comprehensive site supervision and quality oversight during construction. More than 40 specialists from across COWI are contributing expertise in civil and structural engineering, turbine installation oversight, electrical systems, environmental and safety management, and rigorous quality and progress monitoring

As well as securing energy security the project demonstrates a feasible technical and regulatory pathway for wider deployment. It also provides a practical model to inform future national planning as Iceland considers further wind developments.

Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Wind Farms Iceland

Related Offshore News

Havila Charisma PSV (Credit: Havila Shipping)

Equinor to Keep Havila Shipping’s PSV Busy for One More...
Copyright vectorfusionart/AdobeStock

Energy Transition' Future: Fractured, Bumpy and Long
(Credit: AD Ports Group)

Noatum Maritime, Siemens Energy and GPT Team Up for...
(Credit: Allseas)

Study: Allseas SMR Tech Seen as Key Maritime, Industry...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Equinor Signs 10-Year Gas Supply Deal

Equinor Signs 10-Year Gas Supp

Libya Targets Output Boost as Oil Bid Round Enters Final Phase

Libya Targets Output Boost as

Equinor to Keep Havila Shipping’s PSV Busy for One More Year

Equinor to Keep Havila Shippin

TotalEnergies Files Permits for 3GW Offshore Wind Projects in Germany

TotalEnergies Files Permits fo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine