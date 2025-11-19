DeepOcean Gets Subsea Tie-Back Job in UK

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
(Credit: DeepOcean)

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded a contract to provide subsea construction and tie-in work at a subsea field development on the U.K. continental shelf.

The field is being developed as a subsea tieback to an existing host facility.

DeepOcean’s scope of work includes the installation of a flexible production riser and flowline, and an umbilical connecting the host facility to the subsea Xmas tree.

The scope also covers the protection of the flowline and umbilical, as well as the commissioning of the newly installed infrastructure.

Offshore operations will be executed in two phases, with subsea construction and tie-in activities initially, followed by commissioning performed by a second offshore construction vessel from DeepOcean’s chartered fleet.

“We’re delighted to announce the award of this subsea tie-back project. This award acknowledges our significant track record in subsea construction and, at a time where there is a huge focus on homegrown energy solutions, we’re proud to support our client with our specialist engineering, operational excellence and delivery certainty to realize this key project for the life extension of the existing infrastructure,” said Robin Mawhinney, managing director, DeepOcean UK.

