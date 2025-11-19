Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shell Buys Offshore Wind Power for Hydrogen Electrolyzer in Germany

(Credit: Nordsee One)
(Credit: Nordsee One)

Nordsee One has signed a five-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Shell Energy Europe covering around one-third of the annual output from the 332 MW Nordsee One offshore wind farm.

The agreement will start in June 2027. Part of the renewable electricity supplied under the PPA will feed the REFHYNE 2 hydrogen electrolyzer being built at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland.

The 100 MW unit will produce renewable hydrogen to help decarbonize energy products ranging from transport fuels to chemicals used across Europe.

“This corporate PPA for carbon free electricity will deliver steady economic and environmental value for all its partners and show the potential for offshore wind to support the decarbonisation of the German industry,” said Till Frohloff, Managing Director of Nordsee One GmbH.

“Through this renewable power agreement, we are bringing together our advanced trading capabilities and our Low Carbon Solutions expertise to decarbonise Shell’s operations and customer products with pioneering renewable hydrogen technology. This is an exciting milestone in progressing the REFHYNE 2 project and showcases Shell’s strategy of delivering more value with less emissions,” added Andy Beard, President for Hydrogen at Shell.

Nordsee One is located north of the German island of Juist and has been in commercial operation since December 2017. Northland Power owns 85% of the project entity, with the remaining 15% held by RWE.

