BW Energy Confirms Liquid Hydrocarbons in Namibia’s Kudu Block

Deepsea Mira rig (Credit: Northern Ocean)
BW Energy has completed drilling operations on the Kharas-1 appraisal well in the Kudu license area, offshore Namibia, confirming the presence of hydrocarbons.

The well, drilled with Odfjell Drilling-managed Deepsea Mira rig, reached a total depth of 5,100 m and intersected multiple reservoir intervals. The well will now be plugged, and abandoned in line with the planned program, according to BW Energy.

Several shallow turbidite reservoirs with dry-gas shows were encountered, and reservoir properties from these and the acquired whole core are now being evaluated.

In the deeper section of the well, hydrocarbons were encountered in a fractured volcaniclastic reservoir. 

This confirms a working petroleum system with condensate and/or light oil, the company said.

Further analysis is ongoing to determine the extent of the system and to characterize reservoir properties and appraisal options.

"Kharas-1 achieved its technical objective of testing multiple targets within a single penetration and delivered valuable geological, geochemical and petrophysical data.

“The results also confirm, for the first time, the presence of liquid hydrocarbons within the Kudu block and contribute to our understanding of the broader petroleum system.

“The reservoir complexity necessitates further appraisal to assess its potential. Our forward program will focus on further high value targets based on the presence of liquid hydrocarbons, as well as gas and the learnings from Kharas-1A", said Carl Arnet, CEO of BW Energy.

The well is located in the Kudu license (PPL003) operated by BW Energy, with a 95% working interest, with NAMCOR E&P, a subsidiary of the national oil company of Namibia, holding the remaining 5% carried interest.

