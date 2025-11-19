Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Green Groups File Suit to Stop Gulf of Mexico Oil Auction

Published

© wanfahmy / Adobe Stock
© wanfahmy / Adobe Stock

Environmental groups sued the Trump administration for its decision to move forward with a planned December 10 offshore oil and gas lease sale covering 80 million acres (32 million hectares) in the Gulf of Mexico, they said on Tuesday.


Why It's Important


The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, challenges a major sale that aligns with President Donald Trump's policy of maximizing domestic oil and gas development. It is the latest in a string of lawsuits in recent years over offshore drilling that have delivered victories for environmental groups.


Key Quotes


"Opening 80 million acres in the Gulf is a recipe for more spills, more carbon pollution, and more damage to coastal communities and marine life," added Irene Gutierrez, senior attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council.


Context


The December 10 sale is the first of 30 sales in the Gulf of Mexico through 2040 that were included in Trump's tax law, which he signed in July.

The lawsuit alleges that the Interior Department's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management broke the law by failing to conduct an environmental review specifically for the upcoming lease sale.

It also alleges that BOEM's August environmental analysis of oil and gas activities in the Gulf, which Trump calls the Gulf of America, was insufficient because it did not adequately consider impacts on the endangered Rice's whale and Gulf communities and the risks of oil spills.

The suing groups include Healthy Gulf, Friends of the Earth, Center for Biological Diversity, Sierra Club and NRDC.


Response


An Interior Department spokesperson said the agency does not comment on litigation.


What's Next


The groups are asking the court to halt the lease sale until BOEM complies with requirements under the National Environmental Policy Act.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nichola GroomEditing by Rod Nickel)

Industry News Activity North America Environment Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

The Troll A platform in the North Sea (Credit: Jan Arne Wold/Elisabeth Sahl - Equinor)

Equinor Signs 10-Year Gas Supply Deal
(Credit: THREE60 Energy)

THREE60 Energy Strengthens Norwegian Ops with New...
(Credit: BP)

BP Hires SLB OneSubsea for Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Job
(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien, TGS Deliver Results of OBN Survey in Gulf of...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Equinor Signs 10-Year Gas Supply Deal

Equinor Signs 10-Year Gas Supp

Libya Targets Output Boost as Oil Bid Round Enters Final Phase

Libya Targets Output Boost as

Equinor to Keep Havila Shipping’s PSV Busy for One More Year

Equinor to Keep Havila Shippin

TotalEnergies Files Permits for 3GW Offshore Wind Projects in Germany

TotalEnergies Files Permits fo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine