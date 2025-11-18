Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Systems for Eni’s Maha Deepwater Project

Published

(Credit: TechnipFMC)
(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC has been awarded an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) contract by Eni for the deepwater Maha project offshore Indonesia.

The project represents Eni’s first deployment of TechnipFMC’s Subsea 2.0 configure-to-order (CTO) technology in Indonesia.

The exact value of the contract has not been disclosed, but it ranges between $250 million and $500 million.

The award leverages experience gained through a series of successful projects with Eni in the region, including Jangkrik and Merakes, and will tie back to the existing Jangkrik Floating Production Unit.

TechnipFMC will design and manufacture Subsea 2.0 tree systems, flexible flowlines, a manifold, and controls, as well as install the subsea production system.

“This project marks another collaboration with a leading energy company to use our integrated execution model, enhanced by the benefits of our configurable product platform.

“The Maha development provides a significant opportunity to strengthen our relationship with Eni and deliver greater timeline certainty through the application of Subsea 2.0 technologies and integrated delivery,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

