TGS Secures Monitoring and Survey Extensions Offshore Norway

Illustration (Credit: TGS)
Data energy and intelligence firm TGS has extended the existing contracts with major international energy company for reservoir monitoring and source services offshore Norway.

The extensions are for the provision of reservoir monitoring and source services related to Permanent Reservoir Monitoring (PRM) and 4D Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) surveys on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Both extensions have a nominal five-year duration, until 2030, with options to extend for a further five-year period.

“We are very pleased that our client extends the current contracts for another five-year period, which ensures continuity of our PRM and source business combined with repeat 4D OBN surveys. The contract renewal is a testament that our PRM and OBN services provide the highest quality seismic results in a cost-effective manner,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

