First Locally-Built Nacelles Installed at Polish Offshore Wind Farm

The Baltic Power offshore wind project has installed the first turbine nacelles manufactured in Poland, marking a milestone for the country’s emerging offshore wind supply chain.

Three 15 MW turbines have been fitted with nacelles produced at Vestas’ newly opened plant in Szczecin, the first offshore wind manufacturing facility operated by the Danish company in Poland.

In total, 76 turbines will be installed at the 1.2 GW project, developed by ORLEN and Northland Power joint venture Baltic Power, with a portion of nacelles supplied locally.

The installation campaign, which began in July, is being carried out by Cadeler’s O-class jack-up vessel supported by crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and a service operations vessel (SOV).

Preparations are under way for testing and commissioning.

The nacelles from Szczecin form a core part of Vestas’ V236-15 MW turbines, housing the generator, drivetrain and control systems. Additional nacelles for the project are being supplied from Vestas’ Lindo plant in Denmark.

Baltic Power selected Vestas as its turbine supplier more than three years ago, a decision followed by the company’s move to build the nacelle factory in Szczecin. The facility employs more than 600 people and is now supplying its first commercial offshore project.

Each turbine, including its monopile foundation, stands more than 250 meters tall, with blades 115.5 meters long sweeping an area larger than six football pitches. The project is also the first in Poland to incorporate recycled steel in the upper tower sections, reducing the carbon footprint of those structures by around 10%.

“The successful installation of the first Polish-made nacelles is an excellent example of what can be achieved through effective partnership. As Baltic Power we are proud to support the development of Poland’s offshore wind industry, combining international experience with local capabilities. Baltic Power is setting new standards for performance, collaboration and sustainability in the region,” said Jens Poulsen, Project Director and Management Board Member of Baltic Power.

Baltic Power is Poland’s most advanced offshore wind farm under construction and the first to begin offshore installation. Once operational, the 130 km2 project, located 23 km off the coast near Choczewo and Łeba, will generate up to 4 TWh of electricity annually, equivalent to around 3% of current national demand.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2026.