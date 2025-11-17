Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ithaca Extends Stay of Prosafe’s Accommodation Rig in North Sea

Safe Caledonia (Credit: Prosafe)
Oil and gas firm Ithaca Energy has extended the stay of Prosafe’s Safe Caledonia accommodation rig at the Captain field in the U.K. sector of the North Sea.

Ithaca has exercised a further seven weeks of options for the Safe Caledonia, extending its stay through to early February 2026.

The extension is on the back of the recently exercised two weeks, and leaves Ithaca with three weeks of options available.

Total value of the contract extension is approximately $6.4 million.

The Safe Caledonia is a moored semi-submersible rig with thruster assist. It offers beds for up to 454 persons. The rig was built in 1982 at GVA Kockums yard in Sweden to a Pacesetter design and completed a 20-year life extension in 2012/13, enhancing the accommodation facilities and extending the structural life of the vessel.

"This significant extension of the contract reflects the excellent operational capabilities of the Safe Caledonia, especially into the harsher North Sea months. We look forward to continuing providing industry leading gangway connectivity,” said Reese McNeel, CEO of Prosafe.

