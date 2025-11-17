Technip Energies to Supply CO2 Loading Arms for Northern Lights CCS Project

Technip Energies Loading Systems has secured a contract to supply three fully electric marine loading arms for phase 2 of the Northern Lights CO2 transport and storage project in Øygarden, Norway.

The loading solution will be installed at the new Northern Lights jetty and will consist of three marine loading arms fully qualified to transfer liquefied CO2.

For this second phase, Technip Energies Loading Systems will deliver a fully electric design, a first-of-a-kind eliminating the use of hydraulics and setting a new industry benchmark in terms of operability, safety, and environmental performance.

This contract builds on the successful delivery of the world’s first liquefied CO2 marine loading arms by Technip Energies Loading Systems for phase 1 of the project, which entered operation in summer 2025.

This second phase of development will increase the terminal’s capacity to handle more than 5 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2028.

The fully electric marine loading arms have been technically qualified and selected for their advanced performance, demonstrating Technip Energies Loading Systems’ capacity to bring cutting-edge, field-ready innovation to the CCS market.

“The adoption of our fully electric marine loading arms underscores our commitment to innovation and to enabling the carbon management infrastructure that Europe needs. This new award follows the successful delivery and operational start-up of the world’s first liquefied CO2 marine loading arms for phase 1, positioning us as a trusted partner in this pioneering CCS project,” said Charles Cessot, Senior Vice President T.EN X – Consulting & Systems.

Northern Lights, a joint venture between Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies, is the world’s first open-access, cross-border CO₂ transport and storage infrastructure. The terminal receives liquefied CO2 shipped from European industrial sites, stores it temporarily, and transports it offshore for permanent storage beneath the seabed.