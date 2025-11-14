Archer Scoops $110M Oil Services Extension off UK

Oilfield services firm Archer has secured a five-year contract extension for platform drilling and maintenance services in the U.K. with an estimated contract value of $110 million.

The extension will start on May 1, 2026 in direct continuation of the current contract.

Over the next five years Archer will continue to deliver drilling, workover, abandonment operations and Maintenance Services for the customer, whose name was not disclosed

’We are delighted that Archer was elected to continue our work for the client. This contract extension reflects our client’s confidence in our ability to maintain safe and efficient operations across both assets.

“This extension is testament to the hard work and dedication of our personnel who have been longstanding in support of both assets. We firmly believe this extension is a result of Archer’s continual commitment to provide our clients with solutions to improve well delivery, Integrity and performance” said Alexander Olsson, EVP Platform Operations.