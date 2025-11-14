Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Archer Scoops $110M Oil Services Extension off UK

Published

(Credit: Archer)
(Credit: Archer)

Oilfield services firm Archer has secured a five-year contract extension for platform drilling and maintenance services in the U.K. with an estimated contract value of $110 million.

The extension will start on May 1, 2026 in direct continuation of the current contract.

Over the next five years Archer will continue to deliver drilling, workover, abandonment operations and Maintenance Services for the customer, whose name was not disclosed

’We are delighted that Archer was elected to continue our work for the client. This contract extension reflects our client’s confidence in our ability to maintain safe and efficient operations across both assets.

“This extension is testament to the hard work and dedication of our personnel who have been longstanding in support of both assets. We firmly believe this extension is a result of Archer’s continual commitment to provide our clients with solutions to improve well delivery, Integrity and performance” said Alexander Olsson, EVP Platform Operations.

Drilling Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: SBM Offshore)

SBM Offshore Ups 2025 Profit Outlook
The well was drilled by the COSLProspector rig (Photo: COSL)

Vår Energi's Appraisal Well Confirms Barents Sea Oil Find
(Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Nets BP’s Subsea Services Job in Atlantic
Deepsea Stavanger rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Aker BP’s Well in North Sea Comes Up Dry

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Seaturns Advances Full-Scale Wave Energy Trials in France

Seaturns Advances Full-Scale W

Archer Scoops $110M Oil Services Extension off UK

Archer Scoops $110M Oil Servic

Developers Scrap 2.4GW New Jersey Offshore Wind Project

Developers Scrap 2.4GW New Jer

Ørsted to License Low-Noise Monopile Installation Tech, Inks Deal with Luxcara

Ørsted to License Low-Noise Mo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine