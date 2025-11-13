Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
OPT, Mythos AI Partner Up for Autonomous Maritime Systems Boost

Published

(Credit: OPT)
(Credit: OPT)

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has partnered with Mythos AI to integrate advanced artificial intelligence autonomy software across OPT’s WAM-V autonomous surface vehicles and PowerBuoy platforms.

The partnership aims to enhance OPT’s operational performance and expand its range of integrated maritime solutions for customers in the defense, security, and commercial sectors, strengthening its position in the autonomous and intelligent systems market.

Under the agreement, OPT and Mythos AI will integrate Mythos’s autonomy stack into OPT’s existing WAM-V fleet, with initial demonstrations planned for the first quarter of 2026.

The systems will utilize real-time edge processing, multi-sensor fusion, and adaptive learning for improved situational awareness, obstacle avoidance, and multi-vehicle coordination.

"This partnership should strengthen our ability to deliver high-performance autonomous maritime systems that are flexible, scalable, and ready for real-world missions.

"By integrating Mythos AI’s autonomy framework, we believe OPT will accelerate how quickly and broadly we can deploy advanced capabilities for our customers, without limiting the openness of our platforms or our ability to customize solutions,” said Philipp Stratmann, President and CEO of OPT.

"Mythos AI is excited to collaborate with OPT to push the boundaries of intelligent autonomy on the water. OPT’s robust, field-proven platforms provide an exceptional foundation to showcase how software-driven autonomy can transform maritime operations,” added Geoff Douglass, CEO of Mythos AI.

