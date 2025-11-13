AGR Secures Five-Year Staffing Deal with Vår Energi

AGR resourcing services business, part of the ABL Group, has entered into a five-year frame agreement to deliver technical personnel and workforce to Vår Energi.

Vår Energi is a leading independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS). With equity stakes in around 50% of all producing assets on the NCS, the company is the third largest oil and gas producer and one of the largest exporters of gas to Europe from Norway.

As part of the frame agreement, AGR Consultancy Services will provide Vår Energi with specialist personnel across a range of disciplines, including drilling and wells, subsurface, technical engineering, and administrative roles.

The scope of the frame agreement covers the entire resourcing process – from search and selection, reference and background checks, to hiring and administration of temporary personnel, ensuring that Vår Energi receives high-quality technical expertise and project support.

The agreement is valid for five years, with options for three extensions of two years each.

AGR’s technical staffing and resourcing business has, through numerous acquisitions, united the recruitment expertise and track record from several established brands on the NCS, including AGR Consultancy, Ross Offshore and Techconsult.

Together, this consolidated team offers access to more than 26,000 technical professionals, supported by recruiters operating from four locations across Norway.

“This agreement reinforces AGR Consultancy’s position as a leading provider of technical staffing and recruitment services in Norway.

“As the resourcing arm of the multidisciplinary energy consultancy AGR, we draw on the group’s deep offshore operations and engineering experience to bring industry insight that builds confidence and delivers lasting value for our clients,” said Thomas V. Saue, general manager of AGR Consultancy business in Norway & Europe.