Webinar: Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence

Published

Join Seequent for a free webinar and a deep dive into offshore wind cable burial risk and ground modeling innovation.

This session, in conjunction with Offshore Engineer, will offer actionable insights, live demos, and expert opinions on:

  • Why cable heat matters — from environmental impact to dynamic rating
  • How to build better ground models using connected workflows and 3D subsurface data
  • How thermal analysis drives smarter decisions with predictive modeling for route design and optimization

Discover how advanced 3D ground modeling is transforming offshore site characterization and helping engineers make smarter, faster decisions

Date/Time

November 13, 2025

12pm Europe/London 

Reserve your spot now and be part of the conversation shaping the future of subsea cable design.

If you can’t make it no problem, register anyway so you can get the recorded version.

Subsea Cables Webinar

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

