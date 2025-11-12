Viridien, TGS Deliver Results of OBN Survey in Gulf of America

Viridien, in collaboration with TGS, has made available the early out results from the Laconia Phase III ultra-long offset ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the Gulf of America.

The initial 5Hz Acoustic TLFWI (AFWI) Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) products from the Laconia Phase III survey are now available, covering the full 151 Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) block area.

These early results demonstrate significant imaging uplift and provide valuable insight to help reduce exploration risk across key Paleogene targets ahead of US lease sale BBG1 (lease sale 262) on December 10, 2025.

Building on these results, the project will deliver fast track 5Hz Elastic TLFWI (EFWI) products in the first quarter of 2026 followed by final 12Hz EFWI volumes in January 2027. The enhanced resolution and imaging improvements from the EFWI will further support exploration of the Paleogene, according to the companies.

“The successful and safe towing of the dual TPS low frequency source for Laconia Phase III reflects the exceptional capabilities of TGS' OBN operations team.

"Their precision, adaptability, and commitment to excellence have enabled us to deliver industry-leading data quality in one of the more technically demanding plays in the Gulf of America. This achievement is a cornerstone of the imaging uplift we are seeing and a clear demonstration of TGS’ operational strength,” said David Hajovsky, EVP, Multi-Client, TGS.