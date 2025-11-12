Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Rhino Resources Prolongs Deepsea Mira's Stay off Namibia

Published

Deepsea Mira rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Deepsea Mira rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Offshore drilling contractor Northern Ocean and oil and gas firm Rhino Resources have signed a contract extension for Deepsea Mira semi-submersible drilling rig for work offshore Namibia.

The contract for Deepsea Mira with Rhino Resources, signed in July 2025, has been amended to incorporate an additional firm well test, aside for the initial one firm well agreed earlier.

Using Deepsea Mira, Rhino Resources made a high liquid-yield gas condensate discovery off the coast of Namibia in a well spudded on July 31, 2025, as part of a drilling campaign in Block 2914A.

PEL85, located in the Orange Basin, is operated by Rhino with a working interest of 42.5%, with partners Azule Energy (42.5%), NAMCOR (10%), and Korres Investments (5%).

As a result of the amended agreement, the firm term of the contract has been extended by a total of 28 days. This additional well test will take place prior to the existing three optional wells.

According to Northern Ocean, the extension will increase its firm backlog to approximately $394 million.

Built in 2019, the Deepsea Mira is a sixth generation dynamically positioned/anchor-moored semi-submersible drilling rig of Moss Maritime CS60E design. It is designed to operate in both benign and harsh environments, with a maximum operational water depth of 3000 meters.

The drilling rig is owned by Northern Ocean and managed by the Norwegian drilling firm Odfjell Drilling.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Evgenii Bakhchev / Adobe Stock

UK Set to Block Maritime Services for Russian LNG Exports
(Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Nets BP’s Subsea Services Job in Atlantic
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Greece, US Seal 20-Year LNG Supply Pact to Replace Russian...
Deepsea Stavanger rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Aker BP’s Well in North Sea Comes Up Dry

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Eneos Warns on Skyrocketing Costs fo Offshore Wind

Eneos Warns on Skyrocketing Co

Mooreast to Assess Feasibility of Floating Renewables Push in Timor-Leste

Mooreast to Assess Feasibility

SeaBird Exploration’s Fulmar Explorer to Remain on OBN Duty

SeaBird Exploration’s Fulmar E

Viridien, TGS Deliver Results of OBN Survey in Gulf of America

Viridien, TGS Deliver Results

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine