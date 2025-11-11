Danos Names Luis Otero General Manager of Outsourced Operations and Decommissioning

Danos has hired Luis Otero as general manager of outsourced operations and decommissioning, a new leadership role focused on expanding the company’s decommissioning portfolio in the Gulf of America and launching its outsourced operations service line.

Otero brings 17 years of upstream energy experience, with expertise in complex deepwater operations, marine systems and maintenance. He has held senior management roles at Hess and bp, including senior operations and asset manager, turnaround manager, and offshore installation manager. Otero earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Puerto Rico.

“I am honored to join Danos at such a pivotal time,” said Otero. “Our focus will be on innovative, efficient operating models that help clients reduce costs while maximizing the life and value of their assets.”

In his new role, Otero will oversee all Danos decommissioning projects in the Gulf of America and develop the outsourced operations offering, which enables Danos to operate facilities on behalf of customers. This model, common in the North Sea and other regions, helps operators lower operating expenses, defer asset retirement obligations and gain greater flexibility in managing complex assets.