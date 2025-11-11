Baker Hughes to Supply Key Equipment for Alaska LNG Project

U.S. energy developer Glenfarne Alaska LNG and Baker Hughes have signed definitive agreements to advance the Alaska LNG project, which aims to export natural gas from Alaska’s North Slope to global markets.

Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will supply main refrigerant compressors for the LNG terminal and power generation equipment for the gas treatment plant. The energy technology firm has also committed to make a strategic investment in support of the project.

Glenfarne is developing Alaska LNG in two financially independent phases. Phase One covers an 807-mile (1,299 km), 42-inch pipeline to transport natural gas from the North Slope to meet Alaska’s domestic energy needs. Worley is expected to complete final engineering and cost analysis in December, ahead of a final investment decision (FID) on this phase.

Phase Two will include the LNG terminal and export infrastructure, enabling 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG capacity, with an FID expected in late 2026.

“Baker Hughes is pleased to support Alaska LNG with our gas technology solutions. Natural gas and LNG provide secure, affordable, and reliable energy, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Glenfarne to bring lower-carbon natural gas from Alaska to the global market,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes.

Since taking over as lead developer in March, Glenfarne has secured preliminary commercial commitments with buyers in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand for about 11 MTPA of LNG, representing over 60% of the volume required to reach FID. These include recent deals with Tokyo Gas, JERA Co., and POSCO International Corporation.

Glenfarne’s North American LNG portfolio totals 32.8 MTPA across projects in Alaska, Texas, and Louisiana. Baker Hughes also supplies compression equipment for Glenfarne’s Texas LNG project.