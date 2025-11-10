Webinar: Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence

Whether you're in offshore wind, grid operations, geotechnical engineering, or digital transformation, this session, in conjunction with Offshore Engineer, will offer actionable insights, live demos, and expert opinions on:
Why Attend?
Subsea cable heating is more than a technical challenge — it’s a strategic opportunity. In this live webinar, we’ll explore how understanding and modeling cable temperatures can unlock smarter design, regulatory compliance, and future-proof infrastructure.
Who Should Join?
What You’ll Experience
✅ Strategic discussions, led by host Greg Trauthwein President of Offshore Engineer, in conversation with Matt Grove, Seequent EMEA's regional Offshore Segment Manager
✅ Technical walkthroughs by Independent Geotechnical Software Consultant Jack Green
✅ Live demo of Seequent’s connected workflow
✅ Interactive Q&A — ask your questions in real time
✅ Audience polling and opinion canvassing
Date/Time
Nov 13, 2025
12am Europe/London
Reserve your spot now and be part of the conversation shaping the future of subsea cable design.