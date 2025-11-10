Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Cadeler Inks $580M Offshore Wind T&I Contracts

Published

(Credit: Cadeler)
(Credit: Cadeler)

Danish offshore wind installation firm Cadeler has signed two firm contracts covering the full-scope transportation and installation (T&I) of offshore wind turbines and their foundations for an upcoming offshore wind farm development, with a combined value of around $580 million.

The foundations T&I campaign is set to begin in early 2029 and to be executed using one of Cadeler’s newbuild A-class vessels.

The contract marks the the third full-scope foundation T&I campaign for Cadeler.

The turbine installation scope is scheduled to begin in early 2030 and will be carried out by one of Cadeler’s O-class jack-up vessels, with completion expected by late 2030.

The contracts are subject to the client’s investment decision in the project. Should the client be unsuccessful the agreements may be terminated subject to a termination fee, Cadeler noted.

“This project reinforces Cadeler’s position as a full-service T&I partner in the foundations space and demonstrates that our strategic direction is aligned with current market demands. 

"With our fleet of nine wind installation vessels  - and three additional under construction - Cadeler continues to deliver the flexibility, efficiency, and innovative solutions required to execute increasingly complex projects and to support the necessary build-out of offshore wind globally,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.

Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Simply Blue Group)

Japan’s KEPCO Buys Majority Stake in Ireland’s Simply Blue...
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies Sees Quarterly Profit Slide
(Credit: TenneT)

L&T Joins Hitachi Energy to Support TenneT’s 2GW Offshore...
Vestas' V236-15.0 MW wind turbine (Credit: Vestas)

Germany Clears Vattenfall’s 630MW Nordlicht 2 Offshore...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Eni Celebrates 30 Years of Listing on the New York Stock Exchange

Eni Celebrates 30 Years of Lis

BOEM Advances Offshore Minerals Planning Efforts in American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands

BOEM Advances Offshore Mineral

DOF Nets BP’s Subsea Services Job in Atlantic

DOF Nets BP’s Subsea Services

MODEC Selects TMC Compressors for Brazil’s Gato do Mato FPSO

MODEC Selects TMC Compressors

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine