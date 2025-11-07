Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NOD, IGI Renew Agreement for Maintenance of Geochemical Database

Published

© Norwegian Offshore Directorate
© Norwegian Offshore Directorate

The database with released geochemical data is updated twice a year with data from recently released wells in Diskos.

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has renewed the agreement with IGI (Integrated Geochemical Interpretation) to update the database for the next five years.

Today the database contains a total of 128,000 samples from 1,280 wells. The database is widely used by both industry and academia.

Access to a quality-secured database gives all the players on the Norwegian continental shelf a good foundation for conducting geochemical evaluations as a basis for a better understanding of the petroleum systems.

The database is available via the NOD’s FactPages.

Offshore Industry News Activity Wells Geochemical

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Ocean Winds)

Major Offshore Renewables Emergency Exercise Tests...
(Credit: FairWind)

FairWind Completes Acquisition of Australian Wind Services...
(Credit: U-Ming Marine Offshore)

U-Ming, Purus Set Up JV to Expand Asia-Pacific Offshore...
© vladsv / Adobe Stock

QatarEnergy Inks 17-Year LNG Supply Deal with India’s GSPC

Sponsored

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable Thermal Performance

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Odyssey Marine Seeks U.S Offshore Lease for Mineral-Rich Sand Mining

Odyssey Marine Seeks U.S Offsh

Sponsored: Energy and Finance Chiefs Call for Sound Policy, Stable Frameworks at ADIPEC

Sponsored: Energy and Finance

Sponsored: Energy Sector Urged to Scale AI Adoption at ADIPEC

Sponsored: Energy Sector Urged

NOD, IGI Renew Agreement for Maintenance of Geochemical Database

NOD, IGI Renew Agreement for M

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine