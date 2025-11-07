NOD, IGI Renew Agreement for Maintenance of Geochemical Database

The database with released geochemical data is updated twice a year with data from recently released wells in Diskos.

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has renewed the agreement with IGI (Integrated Geochemical Interpretation) to update the database for the next five years.

Today the database contains a total of 128,000 samples from 1,280 wells. The database is widely used by both industry and academia.

Access to a quality-secured database gives all the players on the Norwegian continental shelf a good foundation for conducting geochemical evaluations as a basis for a better understanding of the petroleum systems.

The database is available via the NOD’s FactPages.