Aker Solutions Extends Services Deal on Hebron Platform off Canada

Aker Solutions has secured a five-year enabling contract extension with ExxonMobil Canada Properties, the operator of the Hebron platform offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.

The brownfield maintenance and modification (M&M) contract, valued between $147 million and $245 million, extends the company’s existing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) enabling agreement first awarded in 2015.

Aker Solutions has supported ExxonMobil on the Hebron platform for nearly a decade, delivering platform-wide upgrades and modifications. The company has also provided multidisciplinary services to Canada’s East Coast oil and gas sector for more than 30 years.

Executive Vice President Paal Eikeseth, who heads Aker Solutions’ Life Cycle business, said the company will use its integrated project execution model to deliver efficient and cost-effective solutions.

“We will leverage our multi-discipline Project Execution Model to deliver fit-for-purpose solutions with speed and precision, ensuring successful outcomes while reducing costs,” Eikeseth said.

The work will be led from Aker Solutions’ St. John’s office, where staffing has grown from 100 to 350 employees in recent years.