Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker BP’s Well in North Sea Comes Up Dry

Published

Deepsea Stavanger rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Deepsea Stavanger rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Aker BP and its partners have drilled a well in the Yggdrasil area in the North Sea, which proved to be dry.

The well 30/11-16 S, or ‘Natrudstilen’, was drilled in production license 873, just over one kilometer east of Fulla and 155 kilometers west of Bergen.

Production licence 873 was awarded in 2017 (APA 2016), with AkerBP as the operator holding 47.7% working interest, along with partners Equinor with 40% and ORLEN Upstream Norway with 12.3% stakes.

This is the eighth exploration well drilled within the license area. The drilling operation was conducted using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger rig.

There is plenty of activity in the area around production license 873 - Yggdrasil is being developed, and in August 2025, Aker BP and its partners made a substantial oil discovery in the Omega Alfa exploration campaign. This campaign covered three production licenses in the area.

The objective of the well 30/11-16 S was to prove petroleum in the Natrudstilen prospect in the Tarbert Formation in the Middle Jurassic. Following the drilling operation, the well has been classified as dry with hydrocarbon shows.

The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

COSLProspector (Credit: COSL)

Equinor Cleared for Drilling Job in Barents Sea
(Credit: Northern Ocean)

Equinor Extends Deepsea Bollsta Semi-Sub’s Stay off Norway
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies Sees Quarterly Profit Slide
(Credit: BP)

BP Steps Up Appraisal Activities on Bumerangue Offshore...

Sponsored

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable Thermal Performance

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Odyssey Marine Seeks U.S Offshore Lease for Mineral-Rich Sand Mining

Odyssey Marine Seeks U.S Offsh

Sponsored: Energy and Finance Chiefs Call for Sound Policy, Stable Frameworks at ADIPEC

Sponsored: Energy and Finance

Sponsored: Energy Sector Urged to Scale AI Adoption at ADIPEC

Sponsored: Energy Sector Urged

NOD, IGI Renew Agreement for Maintenance of Geochemical Database

NOD, IGI Renew Agreement for M

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine