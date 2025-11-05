Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TGS and Chevron Sign Data Acquisition Deal

Published

Source: TGS
TGS and Chevron have signed a three-year capacity agreement for marine streamer and OBN acquisition services.

The minimum firm commitment under the three-year term of the capacity agreement is 18 months of a combination of OBN and streamer acquisition services. The parties plan to collaborate on seismic acquisition projects utilizing TGS streamer and OBN crews for exploration and development projects.

The agreement will deepen the relationship between Chevron and TGS and drive collaboration on technology development in a wide range of geophysical areas from survey design, acquisition technology, data collection, and data integration. The previously announced St Malo 4D OBN reservoir monitoring contract in the Gulf of America, will be included in this agreement and will kick start the collaboration immediately.

