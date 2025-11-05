Aker Solutions Secures Contract from ExxonMobil Canada

Aker Solutions has signed a five-year enabling contract with ExxonMobil Canada Properties, a partnership, as operator of the Hebron platform. The contract is an extension for brownfield maintenance and modification (M&M) services on the Hebron platform.

The brownfield M&M contract is a significant (between NOK 1.5 billion and NOK 2.5 billion) five-year extension to the original engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) enabling agreement awarded in 2015.

Aker Solutions has delivered platform-wide upgrades and modifications to the Hebron platform since 2015 and has provided multi-disciplinary services to the East Coast Atlantic region for more than 30 years.

The work will be led from Aker Solutions’ location in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, where the company has increased its staff from 100 to 350 employees in recent years.



