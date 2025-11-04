BP Beats Profit Expectations in Q3, No Update on Castrol Lubricants Sale

Oil major BP reported a smaller than expected fall in third-quarter underlying profit on Tuesday as a strong performance at all divisions led by refining helped to offset the impact of lower crude prices.

However, there was no update on the closely-watched sale process for its Castrol lubricants unit, the centre-piece of its $20 billion asset-sale drive to slash its debt pile.

After an ill-fated foray into renewables under previous CEO Bernard Looney, BP has vowed to increase profitability and cut costs while re-routing spending to focus on oil and gas.

BP in August launched a review of how best to develop and monetise its oil and gas production assets and when new Chair Albert Manifold took up his post last month he called for a deeper reshaping of BP's portfolio to increase profitability.

CEO Murray Auchincloss said recent discoveries, including the Bumerangue field offshore Brazil, meant BP had the potential oil output with its current portfolio for the long term.

"I'm not sure I've been able to say that over the past 25 years with BP," he said.

Reuters reported in May, citing sources, that BP had kicked off the sale of Castrol which some analysts have valued at around half of its divestment target.

"Interest is strong. We're progressing well, and we'll update you when we're ready," Auchincloss said in a call with Reuters.





REFINING LIFTS RESULTS

BP said it made an underlying replacement cost profit, or adjusted net income, of $2.21 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.02 billion in a company-provided poll, and $2.27 billion a year ago.

All of BP's main units beat consensus forecasts.

BP's customers and products division, boosted by higher refining margins, posted a profit of $1.7 billion, outperforming last year's $381 million, when BP had a big outage at its U.S. Whiting refinery.

The customers division delivered its strongest third-quarter results on record, BP said, adding its refining availability was close to 97%, the best quarter in 20 years for the current portfolio.

BP shares were up 0.2 at 1450 GMT, outperforming a broader index of European energy companies, which was down 1.1%.





BP kept the pace of its quarterly share buyback programme at $750 million through the third quarter.





NO MORE INFRASTRUCTURE DEALS

Auchincloss said he expected completed or announced asset sale agreements would reach around $5 billion this year, helped by selling minority stakes in its U.S. onshore pipelines announced on Monday.

Finance Chief Kate Thomson told a conference call that she expected no further significant infrastructure deals, while Auchincloss said talks were ongoing about a potential sale of stakes in BP's Kaskida and Tiber projects in the Gulf of Mexico.

Third-quarter profits at rivals Saudi Aramco, Shell and TotalEnergies all fell as average Brent LCOc1 crude oil prices dropped 13% year-on-year over the three months, but trading results, higher refining margins and higher output cushioned the impact.





BP's bottom line https://reut.rs/3X9lcGE

(Reuters)