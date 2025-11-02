Incat Crowther Designs OSV for Carpentaria Marine

Carpentaria Marine Services, a marine services provider in northern Australia, is expanding its fleet after commissioning Incat Crowther to design a new multi-purpose offshore support vessel.

Construction of the vessel, which will be deployed across northern and eastern Australia including Cape York and the Gulf of Carpentaria, is now underway at Richardson Devine Marine’s shipyard in Hobart, Australia.

The new vessel will be utilized by Carpentaria Marine for a range of services including marine construction, dive operations, underwater surveying and remotely operated vehicle operations. The new vessel is anticipated to begin operation in 2026.

The 37-meter vessel will add to Carpentaria Marine’s growing fleet of specialist marine services vessels and follows the operational success of Strait Shooter 1, a 28-meter workboat designed and delivered by Incat Crowther and Richardson Devine Marine in 2010.

Powered by two Cummins QSK50 engines, the new vessel has been designed to support long-term, remote operations with a robust hull form suitable for offshore missions and capacity for 68,000 liters of fuel and 24,500 liters of water.

Capable of reaching speeds of up to 24 knots, the innovative design features a large aft deck, with operational capability enhanced by the inclusion twin bow thrusters for station-keeping.

The vessel’s myriad roles are bolstered by the capacity to carry up to four 20-foot containers, 15-tonne A-Frame winch, knuckle boom crane capable of lifting 15 tonnes, workshop locker room, as well as a moonpool for survey operations on the hull deck.

The accommodation is located over three decks and contains sleeping and service facilities for a crew of 28 in 10 cabins. The upper deck includes two officers’ quarters with bathrooms, study and lounge areas, alongside the bridge. The main deck features a wet room, a galley, pantry and mess, a large lounge area, as well as the owner’s cabin and three crew cabins, all with bathrooms. The hull deck features four crew cabins, each sleeping four, and a further four bathrooms.



