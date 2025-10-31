Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

LLOG Exploration Explores Possible Sale Valued at $3b

Published

© Adobe Stock/Dabarti
© Adobe Stock/Dabarti

LLOG Exploration Offshore is exploring a potential sale, which may value one of the largest privately held oil and gas producers in the U.S. Gulf at more than $3 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

The Covington, Louisiana-based company is working with investment bankers at Guggenheim Securities on the effort, with a limited number of parties contacted in recent weeks to gauge buyer interest, said the sources.

Gerald Boelte, who founded LLOG in 1977, passed away last year, and his family remains the controlling owner. Any deal would include provisions to cement his legacy, such as commitments by any buyer to retain the LLOG name and keep its Covington headquarters and company staff, the sources added.

No transaction is guaranteed, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

LLOG did not respond to a request for comment. Guggenheim declined to comment.

While overall deal activity in U.S. upstream oil and gas has been subdued this year after reaching historic highs in the previous two years, U.S. Gulf operations have continued to attract attention as energy firms value the region's long-term production potential.

Apart from new investments in the basin, production from sites developed in recent years is also coming online. LLOG reported last month first oil from its Salamanca floating production unit, which is supporting drilling in the Leon-Castille fields. Among LLOG's partners in this development is Repsol.

Given LLOG's scale, the sources said an energy major would be a logical buyer, but it would also be a desirable acquisition for an international oil and gas operator with offshore experience seeking entry into the U.S. Gulf.

(Reuters)

Industry News Activity Offshore Oil & gas Sales Oil Production

Related Offshore News

Caption: Emerson's Rosemount 3408 Wireless Level Transmitter – Non-Contacting Radar expands range of applications for automated measurements, helping ensure safe, optimized operations. © Emerson

Emerson Launches WirelessHART Non-Contacting Radar Level...
Installation of bpTT Angelin Platform (Credit: Shipbuilding and Repair Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited)

History Repeats Itself: Energy, Borders and the War...
(Credit: Vallourec)

Vallourec to Supply Line Pipes for Shell’s Deepwater...
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies Sees Quarterly Profit Slide

Sponsored

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable Thermal Performance

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

LLOG Exploration Explores Possible Sale Valued at $3b

LLOG Exploration Explores Poss

Pakistan Awards Offshore Oil Exploration Blocks, First in Decades

Pakistan Awards Offshore Oil E

Emerson Launches WirelessHART Non-Contacting Radar Level Transmitter

Emerson Launches WirelessHART

History Repeats Itself: Energy, Borders and the War Narrative in the Americas

History Repeats Itself: Energy

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine