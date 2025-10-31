Emerson Launches WirelessHART Non-Contacting Radar Level Transmitter

Emerson, an industrial technology leader delivering automation solutions, has launched the world’s first native WirelessHART non-contacting radar level transmitter.

The Rosemount 3408 Wireless Level Transmitter – Non-Contacting Radar reduces the complexity, time and costs associated with installing cabling in automated measurement points. By eliminating measurement blind spots and the need for manual readings, the transmitter enhances plant safety, boosts operational efficiency, and enables more reliable, continuous level monitoring in industrial environments.

Based on 80 gigahertz frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) technology, the Rosemount 3408 Wireless reliably measures the level of liquids and solids, even in remote locations where access is challenging. This makes it suitable for use in a broad range of industries, including energy, chemical, metals and mining, pulp and paper, construction and marine.

In alignment with Emerson’s Boundless Automation vision for seamless data mobility, real-time measurement and diagnostic data is transmitted via the WirelessHART communication protocol. The 3408 can also be easily integrated into any host monitoring and control system compliant with the HART protocol and the Field Device Integration (FDI) standard.

The new transmitter features a diagnostics suite, providing actionable insights into device and process health, leading to long-term measurement reliability, reduced lifecycle costs, and enhanced operational efficiency and safety. Emerson’s proprietary diagnostic software, Smart Meter Verification, provides in-situ performance validation without interrupting the process, while Signal Quality Metrics delivers continuous, real-time assessment of radar signal quality and early alerts of abnormal conditions. In addition, on-board data historian functionality enhances operational insight, streamlines troubleshooting and supports proactive maintenance by continuously recording and storing key measurement and diagnostic data.

The 3408 has a modular electronics cassette that can be quickly removed or replaced without disturbing the field wiring or process seal. The availability of different seals and antenna types increases the range of applications for which the transmitter is suitable. With two power modules, organizations can adjust the update rate to suit their needs and obtain extended battery life with a slower update rate.