Angola and Shell Set to Sign Exclusive Oil Exploration Deal

Angola's national oil and gas agency, ANPG, will sign an exclusive negotiation agreement with oil major Shell to explore and develop Blocks 19, 34, 35 as well as ultra-deep water blocks, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

The signing ceremony will take place on November 3.

"This event marks a historic moment for the Angolan oil sector, consolidating Shell's presence in Angola," Angola's National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency said.

Angola is Sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest crude oil producer after Nigeria. It has undertaken major regulatory reforms to attract new investment into its energy sector, aimed at keeping production above 1 million barrels per day.





(Reuters - Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)